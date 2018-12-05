Removal of ex-MNA from ECL ordered

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the interior minister to remove the name of former PML-N MNA Sheikh Waseem Akhtar from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Akhtar through his counsel approached the LHC, pleading he and other people were involved in a contempt of court case for taking out an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur. A full bench seized with the matter had directed the interior minister to place his name on ECL.

He pointed out he was convicted under contempt of court charges and sentenced to jail for one month and fined Rs 100,000. He said he had undergone the sentence and paid the fine as well but interior ministry had not removed his name from ECL despite the fact he approached it several times. He argued that placing the name of a citizen on ECL without any legal justification is the violation of article 15 (freedom of movement) of the Constitution. After hearing arguments, Justice Masood Jahangir disposed of the petition and directed interior minister to exclude petitioner’s name from the list.