Cold, dry spell

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions continued to persist in the provincial capital here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with light snowfall over the hills ) is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, while foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions during morning and evening hours.