Reply sought in Governor’s House wall razing case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought replies from the federal and provincial governments on petitions seeking restoration of demolished walls of Punjab Governor House.

Justice Mamoonur Rashid was hearing two identical petitions moved by Ahmed Khalid and Amina Malik who through their counsels pleaded that the LHC has stayed demolition of walls of colonial era building but some portion of the boundary walls was razed down before the LHC’s order. The court questioned as how the walls could be bulldozed without the approval of the local government.

The petitioner requested the court to issue directions to the Punjab government to erect the boundary walls of the Governor House and register criminal cases against the responsible people. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Rashid issued notices to respondent governments, requiring them to furnish replies by December 13.