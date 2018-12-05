UBL declared ‘Bank of the Year 2018 Pakistan’ by The Banker

UBL has been recognized as the “Bank of the Year 2018 - Pakistan” at the Banker Awards. The awards ceremony was held on 29th November 2018 in London.

The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK, is the world’s leading financial publication for the last 92 years. The most prestigious title in the global banking industry, the Banker Awards recognize excellence in performance, adding customer value, innovation and leadership in society. UBL has won the award on the back of its contribution in expanding the scope of financial services in Pakistan and spearheading innovation in the local banking industry.

UBL is one of the leading players in Pakistan’s banking space. Through its nationwide network of over 1,360 branches, the Bank serves over 5 million customers and has a domestic deposit base of over PKR 1 trillion. It continues to play a leading intermediation role in the economy, supporting key power and infrastructure projects in the country as well as being a strategic partner to top tier corporates. In line with its commitment to ensure easy access to finance, the Bank continues to grow its penetration in SME and agri-financing. UBL serves overseas Pakistanis remitting their earnings and savings back home, with over 30% of home remittance transactions being processed through UBL counters.***