‘Karachi minors died due to food poisoning’

KARACHI: Medical reports of the two children who died after eating at an upscale restaurant in Karachi last month, suggest they died of food poisoning, investigative sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to medical reports obtained by the police, the children had consumed substandard food, which resulted in food poisoning, eventually causing their death the next day, the sources said. The two siblings, 18-month-old Ahmed and Muhammad, 5, died from a suspected case of food poisoning on November 11, after dining out with their mother at a local eatery the previous night. The incident was investigated by the police and led to sealing of the restaurant. An earlier report

found no trace of poison in the food samples collected from the house of the children. The sources familiar with the case said the final cause of the minors’ death would be determined in the light of the microbiology report, which is yet to be released. A panel of doctors would also be constituted to discuss the findings, they added.

Nearly 60 food samples were sent to the laboratories for chemical analysis following the children’s death. During a raid the same week, the Sindh Food Authority had recovered expired meat from the restaurant, located in the upscale Zamzama neighbourhood of Karachi.