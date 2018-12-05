200 Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan today

LAHORE: A delegation of 200 Hindu pilgrims will arrive here on Wednesday (today) through Wagha border crossing to attend their religious rituals at Shadani Darbar, Mirpur Mathelo in Sindh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir and other board officials would welcome the pilgrims at Wagha crossing. Under the directions of ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsand, all arrangements including accommodation, transport and security have been completed.

The central ceremony of worship will be held at Shadani Darbar on Dec 6. Pilgrims will visit old worship place Sadhu Bela Mandar and other places at Sindh River during their stay. The Hindu pilgrims will return to their homeland India on Dec 16.