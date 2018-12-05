close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 5, 2018

200 Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan today

Top Story

A
APP
December 5, 2018

LAHORE: A delegation of 200 Hindu pilgrims will arrive here on Wednesday (today) through Wagha border crossing to attend their religious rituals at Shadani Darbar, Mirpur Mathelo in Sindh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir and other board officials would welcome the pilgrims at Wagha crossing. Under the directions of ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsand, all arrangements including accommodation, transport and security have been completed.

The central ceremony of worship will be held at Shadani Darbar on Dec 6. Pilgrims will visit old worship place Sadhu Bela Mandar and other places at Sindh River during their stay. The Hindu pilgrims will return to their homeland India on Dec 16.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story