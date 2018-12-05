close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
ECC approves crushing in sugar mills, payment of dues

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has decided to get start crushing in sugar mills forthwith and to pay outstanding dues.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held here Tuesday. Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting. The Ministry of Commerce proposed to the ECC that the condition that sugar mills would start crushing at full capacity by November 15, 2018 to become eligible for export of sugar as approved by the cabinet should be waived off and the ECC granted approval to this proposal.

Finance Division was directed to pay freight subsidy amount of Rs 2 billion and remaining amount may be released by end December 2018. The provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh may be asked to release outstanding amount of freight support on export of sugar during 2017-18 immediately.

