484 food handlers found infected with diseases in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 484 food handlers were declared unfit to work by Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday after their medical examination revealed shocking results.

Officials said the PFA director general declared the 484 food handlers “ill.” PFA had taken the blood samples of 3,846 food handlers/workers for medical screening in November. As many as 3,362 workers passed the test and the rest failed it.

As many as 1,786 workers were screened in Lahore, 662 in Multan and 744 each in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that out of the 484 ill workers, 74 had hepatitis C virus (HCV), 58 hepatitis B virus (HBV), 36 tuberculosis (TB) and 316 typhoid illness.

PFA provides the facility of six different tests - HCV, HBV, HIV, TB, complete blood count (CBC) and typhoid - in its laboratories in Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. He added that PFA was requesting Health Department for treatment of the workers, the DG said.