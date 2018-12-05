Economic crisis

This refers to the editorial ‘False choices’ (December 4). It states that the “fear over our economic situation is a product of the chaotic decision making at the helm”. The government lacks a dynamic professional leader to confront the challenges posed by a wobbly economy. The controversial decisions taken by the Ministry of Finance, in recent days, have received severe criticism. The finance minister has resisted three critical measures, considered inescapable by independent economists, for rescuing the economy. He has not taken any initiative to put a complete ban on the import of luxury and unnecessary foreign goods to curb import bill and conserve foreign exchange. He hasn’t considered the withdrawal of the Rs5,000 note to discourage corruption and money laundering. It is appalling that he hasn’t even formulated a long-term financial plan to stabilise the economy.

Pakistanis are taken aback by the looming uncertainty. Businessmen have also been adversely affected owing to unilateral actions taken in isolation. PM Imran Khan needs to have a robust and experienced economic team and appoint eminent economists who can manage the country’s economic fortunes.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi