Mental health

The number of suicide cases is increasing at an alarming rate. If media reports are to be believed, an average of fifteen people commits suicides daily in Pakistan. This is a dangerous trend that must be dealt with at the earliest. Our society doesn’t encourage discussions on mental health and the people who are suffering mental illnesses are left on their own to deal with their disease.

The need of the hour is to seriously look into all those causes due to which a person is compelled to end its life. The sooner we realise the gravity of the issue, the better it will be for the healthy growth of society.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi