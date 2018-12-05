close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
December 5, 2018

Peaceful relations

December 5, 2018

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor is a laudable step taben by Imran Khan-led government. The move has sent the message of peace to the entire world. However, the Indian government’s cold response has shown that peace talks between Indian and Pakistan are a distant reality. It was disappointing to learn that India has refused to participate in the upcoming Saarc summit to be hosted by Pakistan.

Our country has always played a crucial role to shun hostility and animosity between the two countries, but India has never tried to develop friendly relations with us. How is it possible to root out all these grievances without having dialogue?

Zulfiqar Ali Turi

Parachinar

