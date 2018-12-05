Neglected Sindh

The PPP has been ruling in Sindh for over a decade now. The party which got a large number of people to vote for it on the basis of the roti, kapra aur makaan slogan has failed to uplift the standard of living of residents of Sindh. People in rural areas do not have access to clean water and quality education and healthcare. Almost 80 percent people in Sindh are compelled to drink contaminated water which causes serious health infections. The province’s education sector is in shambles. At least 55 percent children in Sindh are out of schools.

The number will unfortunately continue to increase unless the PPP-led Sindh government takes effective steps to bring reforms to the education sector. It seems that the plight of people of Sindh is invisible to government authorities. At present, the PPP is a staunch critic of the Imran Khan-led federal government. Instead of criticising someone else’s political performance, the PPP should look at its own performance.

Aisha Latif

Wahi Pandhi