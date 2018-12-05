close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 5, 2018

The marginalised

Newspost

December 5, 2018

In Pakistan, the number of transgender people who have lost their lives to violence is increasing. Recently, a man killed a transgender person in Peshawar. This shows that even after repetitive claims, the government has failed to protect transgender people. Our country needs to do a lot for the protection of these people who live in miserable conditions since their birth. Right after they are born, their parents abandon them – denying them their place in society.

They are forced to live without their parents and have to do menial jobs to make ends meet. Little has been done for the inclusion of transgender people in our society. The government needs to do a lot to protect the rights and lives of these people.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost