The marginalised

In Pakistan, the number of transgender people who have lost their lives to violence is increasing. Recently, a man killed a transgender person in Peshawar. This shows that even after repetitive claims, the government has failed to protect transgender people. Our country needs to do a lot for the protection of these people who live in miserable conditions since their birth. Right after they are born, their parents abandon them – denying them their place in society.

They are forced to live without their parents and have to do menial jobs to make ends meet. Little has been done for the inclusion of transgender people in our society. The government needs to do a lot to protect the rights and lives of these people.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda