close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 5, 2018

Furious Maradona hurls insults at rival fans

Sports

AFP
December 5, 2018

MEXICO CITY: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona hurled insults at fans of an opposing team and had to be restrained from attacking them after they jeered his coaching loss Sunday in Mexico’s second-division final.

Maradona’s team, Dorados of Sinaloa, lost Sunday’s second-leg championship match to Atletico San Luis in extra-time, missing out on the title and a chance at promotion by an aggregate score of 4-3.

After the match, San Luis supporters taunted him as he left the stadium, shouting, “Eat it Maradona!”In videos posted online, Maradona can be seen trying to lunge at the fans as security guards hold him back.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports