Furious Maradona hurls insults at rival fans

MEXICO CITY: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona hurled insults at fans of an opposing team and had to be restrained from attacking them after they jeered his coaching loss Sunday in Mexico’s second-division final.

Maradona’s team, Dorados of Sinaloa, lost Sunday’s second-leg championship match to Atletico San Luis in extra-time, missing out on the title and a chance at promotion by an aggregate score of 4-3.

After the match, San Luis supporters taunted him as he left the stadium, shouting, “Eat it Maradona!”In videos posted online, Maradona can be seen trying to lunge at the fans as security guards hold him back.