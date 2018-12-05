Abdullah shines in Joharabad CC win

KARACHI: Abdullah Irshad’s all-round performance helped Joharabad Cricket Club beat NK Universal in their match of Mohammad Saqib Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mansoora Ground here on Tuesday.

Batting first, NK Universal were all out for 114 in the 35th over. Waqar Younus, Wasif Waheed, Abdul Rehman and M Shoaib got two wickets each. Off-spinner Abdullah got one wicket for 13 runs in his three overs.

Chasing the modest target, Joharabad CC lost six wickets with just 66 on the board. Abdullah scored 21 not out off 60 balls in a 50-run seventh-wicket stand with Imran Ali, who made 26 not out off 59 balls, enabling the side to reach the target in the 32nd over. Abdullah was declared man of the match.