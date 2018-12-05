Canada’s Stevenson ‘stable’ in hospital after losing title fight

MONTREAL: Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson remained sedated in hospital but his condition improved to “stable,” his doctors said Monday after the fighter lost his World Boxing Council light heavyweight title to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

“He is still in the intensive care unit and under controlled sedation,” the University Hospital of Quebec said in a statement. “His condition remains stable.”The Haitian-born boxer, 41, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after the unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk finished him off with a crushing right hand, leaving him leaning awkwardly against the corner ropes.

Stevenson was making his 10th title defense since winning his belt in 2013 by defeating American Chad Dawson.“I talked to the people at the hospital. He was very confused when he arrived, we suspect a concussion,” his manager Yvon Michel told a press conference on Saturday night. “It’s very disturbing.”

Stevenson was dominated almost from beginning to end by Gvozdyk, who unloaded a barrage of punches that sent the Canadian champion reeling before landing his knockout blow in the 11th.Gvozdyk claimed the belt in his first shot at a major title.