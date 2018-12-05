Defending champions Australia down England 3-0

BHUBANESWAR, India: Two-time defending champions Australia scored three goals in the final quarter to beat England by a comfortable 3-0 margin and register their second consecutive win at the men’s hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

The win took Australia to the top of Pool B with six points from two games and virtually secured their place in the quarter-finals of the 16-team event.The Kookaburras had defeated Ireland 2-1 in their tournament opener.For England, the loss was a major setback after the 2-2 draw against lowly China in the opening game.

Australia will play China in their last pool match on December 7, while England will be up against neighbours Ireland.The battle between world’s numero uno side Australia and world no 7 England witnessed a boring first quarter with both the teams struggling to make inroads into the rival citadel.

The few forays both the teams made ended in no significant result.England had the first shot at the goal in the 12th minute but Barry Middleton’s reverse hit was easily padded away by Australia keeper Tyler Lovell.

It took Australia 21 minutes to create a real scoring chance in the form of back-to-back penalty corners but an alert George Pinner averted danger on both occasions.Two minutes later, England came tantalizingly close when Phil Roper struck the left post.

Blake Govers then came close for Australia two minutes from half-time. After receiving the ball inside the box, he took a 360-degree turn to set up himself but his shot went just wide of the English goal.

England got their first penalty corner a minute away from half-time but wasted the chance as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the opening two quarters.After barren three quarters, the Kookaburras looked a completely different side in the final 15 minutes of the game as they pumped in two goals in a span of four minutes to race to a 2-0 lead.

Whetton finally broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when he scored after receiving a pass from Tom Craig.Three minutes later, Govers doubled Australia’s lead by slamming from top of the circle past England goalkeeper George Pinner.Four minutes from the final hooter, Australia pumped in another goal through Corey Weyer whose reverse hit crashed into the England goal past Pinner.