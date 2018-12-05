close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
AFP
December 5, 2018

Usman Khawaja’s brother arrested over fake terror plot

Sports

SYDNEY: The brother of Australia Test cricketer Usman Khawaja was charged by police Tuesday with framing a love rival for a “hit list” that sparked a major counter-terrorism investigation.

Arsalan Khawaja, 39, was released on bail after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice.For months he appears to have convinced Australian police that his 26-year-old university colleague Mohamed Kamer Nizamdeen was embroiled in a plot to kill then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Sri Lankan-born PhD student Nizamdeen spent a month in solitary confinement at a remote high-security prison, where he was questioned about targets including not just Turnbull, but reportedly also the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

He was eventually released in September, when police realised the script did not match his handwriting. The charges were later dropped.“What we will be alleging is that he (Nizamdeen) was set up in a planned and calculated manner,” New South Wales assistant commissioner Mick Willing told reporters.

