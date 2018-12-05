‘Afghanistan capable of reaching World Cup semis’

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad thinks his side are capable of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.Afghanistan enjoyed an excellent 2018 Asia Cup campaign, beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to top Group B, before pushing Pakistan close and tying with India in the ‘Super Four’ stage.“On our day we can beat any of the sub-continental teams,” Shahzad told Sportstar.

“Our batting is coming together, we have fast bowlers in Dawlat Zadran and Aftab Alam and you all know about our spinners. “We believe we have a chance of making the semi-final.”Shahzad’s aggressive style at the top of the order has long been a staple of Afghanistan’s batting line-up, and it’s not a style he’s looking to change anytime soon.“I play my natural game,” added Shahzad. “I look at the length and if the ball is in my zone, I go for it.”