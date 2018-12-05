Nasa’s asteroid sample-collector arrives at target

TAMPA: Nasa’s first-ever mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth arrived Monday at its destination, Bennu, two years after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The $800 million unmanned mission, known as OSIRIS-REx, made a rendez-vous with the asteroid at around 12:10 pm (1710 GMT), firing its engines a final time. "We have arrived," said Javier Cerna, an engineer at Lockheed Martin, as his colleagues at mission control in Littleton, Colorado cheered and exchanged high-fives, according to a live Nasa television broadcast. Bennu is about 1,600 feet in diameter, about the size of a small mountain. It is the smallest object ever to be orbited by a human-made spacecraft.