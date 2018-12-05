close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
MQM-London hitman who killed cop in 2006 arrested

Karachi

Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three suspects, including a murderer, during raids in the metropolis.

According to CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar, Saleem alias Mama alias Korangi Wala, who was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, was apprehended during a raid conducted in Korangi.

Saleem, along with his companion, killed Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bukhsh in Ibrahim Hyderi in 2006. A .30-bore pistol was also seized from his possession. Moreover, Siddiq alias Lalu and Hussain alias Chohta were arrested during a raid conducted in SITE area for their alleged involvement in more than 50 cases of street crime. They were said to be members of an Afghan gang who were using fake computerised national identity cards.

