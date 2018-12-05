ECC raises sugar export quota to 1.1mln tns

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Tuesday approved increase in sugar export quota by 100,000 tons to 1.1 million tons.

Finance Minister Asad Umar presided over the ECC meeting. The meeting also approved release of two billion rupees of outstanding freight support claims to the sugar mills.

“The committee observed that the matter relating to freight support for exports fall in the domain of the respective provincial governments,” a finance ministry’s statement said.

“With regard to the outstanding claims for the previous years, the committee directed the finance division to release the budgeted amounts.”

On a proposal of the ministry of commerce, relating to export of sugar, the ECC approved waiving off of the condition related to start of crushing on 15 November.

ECC further allowed allocation of up to 30 million metric cubic feet/day (mmcfd) gas from Zafir field of district Sanghar to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

The committee approved the allocation of 66mmcfd from Mari Deep Gas to Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

The committee sought proposals on the utilisation of gas for power generation or production of fertiliser.

The ECC also discussed a report submitted by ministry of industries and production on measures to ensure availability of urea fertiliser in the country and the possible impact on the price of urea owing to use of regasified liquefied natural gas due to shortage of system gas in winter.

ECC recommended to the cabinet a case for supplementary grant of Rs1.80 billion for agriculture tube well subsidy as proposed by ministry of energy (power division).

Meanwhile, minister Umar held a meeting with the delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation said supply of gas to different industries in the metropolis might suffer interruption as they had been served notices regarding gas load management for next three months. They also had discussion with the finance minister on their tax related issues.

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar were also present on the occasion.

Minister for Petroleum assured the delegation that their concern on disruption of gas would duly be addressed.