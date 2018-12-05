close
December 5, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

SAI slams rupee devaluation

Business

December 5, 2018

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has expressed concerns over rupee devaluation and interest rate hike, as this would hurt exports and deter investment in import substitution industries, a statement said on Tuesday.

SAI President Saleem Parekh said that frequent devaluation was disturbing the entire system and inflation was going unbounded and no strings could be attached to control inflation.

Industries have not fully recovered from previous devaluation and this devaluation would affect in the most severe manner, as the raw materials would suddenly become very expensive. “In addition, the 1.5 percent increase in interest rates would make industries further non-competitive, as investment will go towards money markets and bank deposits; and banks would lend even more to government rather than to industries and corporate sector.”

