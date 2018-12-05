Hutchison Ports, ZPMC sign deal

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan has signed an agreement with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd, China (ZPMC) for a major crane purchase, a statement said on Tuesday.

In addition to the purchase of eight new cabin-less remote controlled quay cranes, the terminal will acquire 24 remote-controlled rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGCs) – the first of their kind in Pakistan, it added.

The new cranes will significantly increase the overall efficiency of operations. Following their delivery, the terminal will have a total of 16 remote-controlled quay cranes and 53 RTGCs.

Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, general manager and head of Hutchison Ports Pakistan, and Shan Jianguo, vice president of ZPMC, signed the agreement in the presence of Wang Yu, consul general of the Peoples Republic of China in Karachi, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar and other dignitaries, it added.