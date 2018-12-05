KCCA organises awareness session

KARACHI: Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) on Tuesday organised an awareness session for its members to understand roll out of Customs online system at the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ), a statement said.

The project team of WeBOC – the online system - highlighted importance and ease of clearance through the new module launched for KEPZ.

The session was chaired by KCAA President Mohammad Amin Essani, Arshad Khursheed (general secretary) and attended by members who were dealing in KEPZ, it added.

Rehan Akram, deputy director of the Directorate General of Reforms & Automation of Pakistan Customs and Arshad Hussain, senior manager operations of Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd (PRAL) briefed the participants about implementation of Weboc System at KEPZ.

This module has been made to provide ease to stakeholders, in general, and Customs agents, in particular, to reduce dwell time for the clearance of consignment pertaining to KEPZ.