Swiss firms keen to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Swiss companies are exploring Pakistan for partnerships and investment, as they consider the country a potential market for business activities, a diplomat said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Furger, deputy head of mission, Switzerland Embassy said he wanted to bring more Swiss companies to Pakistan so that they could see the real potential and explore business partnerships.

"The Pakistan government’s initiatives have created positive sentiment among foreign investors, he said at an interaction with Islamabad-based businessmen.

Senior Consultant (South Asia) of Switzerland Global Enterprise Beat Ineichen, who accompanied the deputy head of the mission, said that Western media was not projecting good image of Pakistan, while things here were much better.