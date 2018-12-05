close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Swiss firms keen to invest in Pakistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Swiss companies are exploring Pakistan for partnerships and investment, as they consider the country a potential market for business activities, a diplomat said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Furger, deputy head of mission, Switzerland Embassy said he wanted to bring more Swiss companies to Pakistan so that they could see the real potential and explore business partnerships.

"The Pakistan government’s initiatives have created positive sentiment among foreign investors, he said at an interaction with Islamabad-based businessmen.

Senior Consultant (South Asia) of Switzerland Global Enterprise Beat Ineichen, who accompanied the deputy head of the mission, said that Western media was not projecting good image of Pakistan, while things here were much better.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business