FPCCI awards ceremony on 17th

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute FPCCI Awards on best performance in different areas of exports to about 50 exporters during the 42nd FPCCI export awards ceremony on December 17 at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, a statement said on Tuesday.

Parliamentarians, bureaucrats, diplomats, prominent businessmen, social elites will attend the event, it added.

This was stated by Mazhar Ali Nasir senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Ten types of awards – President of Pakistan Award; Prime Minister of Pakistan Award; Businessman of the Year Gold Medal; Best Lady Exporter Trophy; Best Export Performance Awards; Special Merit Exporter Awards; Best Regional Export Awards; Best Provincial Exporter Awards; Merit Export Awards and Young Entrepreneurs Exporter Awards – will be presented to exporters who have made best performance in specified fields / categories of exports, he said.