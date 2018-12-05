REITs regulatory framework revamped

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revamped the regulatory framework by introducing significant amendments to the Real Estate Investment Trusts Regulations, 2015, a statement said on Tuesday.

The amendments are aimed at providing more conducive regulatory environment for the establishment of formal real estate sector in the country; thus, promoting documentation of the economy.

The commission approved these amendments following a comprehensive review of the regulations, primarily focusing on simplified regulatory requirements, unitholders’ protection and industry dynamics, it added.

The SECP conducted extensive consultations with the stakeholders, including REITs management companies, Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan and trustee to revisit the existing regulatory framework for REITs. The proposed amendments were also notified to solicit public comments and the public feedback has been taken into account, the statement said.