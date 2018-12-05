Stocks gain 1.13 percent on strong valuations

Equity market posted some recovery on Tuesday following Monday’s onslaught that made several shares attractive, helping the market score more than one percent, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks’ recovery was led by oil, banking and fertiliser sectors on strong valuations.

“Cement and auto stocks, however, remained under pressure on weak earnings outlook amid rupee depreciation,” Mehanti said.

“Upbeat data on fertiliser, lower than expected inflation, rupee stability and recovery in global crude prices played a catalyst role in bullish close.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 1.13 percent or 442.27 points to close at the 39,602.87 points level. KSE 30-share Index followed suit with a high of 1.44 percent or 270.01 points to end at 18,974.09 points.

As many as 359 scrips were active; of those 230 moved up, 113 retreated, and 16 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 195.852 billion shares compared with the turnover of 164.373 billion shares in the previous session.

The market, during the session, moved between hope and despair, but the index finally showed sharp recovery under the lead of oil and gas exploration and sugar stocks.

Oil and gas exploration companies are up following sharp increase in crude oil prices in last the two sessions.

Crude oil price increased almost four percent, improving sentiments in the local market. Share price of Oil and Gas Development Company was up Rs3.02/share, Pakistan Petroleum Limited increasing Rs4.78/share and Pakistan Oilfields rising Rs12.02.

Moreover, sugar stocks were in the buying chart following a decision of the Economic Coordination Committee that allowed export of another 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

Government also directed the mills to fasten the process and soon start the crushing season.

Cement players in the north are likely to increase retail prices by Rs10/bag to an average of Rs608/bag to pass on the cost-push impact from the last week’s rupee devaluation.

The price hike possibility helped the sector recover from the day’s lows. Most of cement stocks were trading at their lower circuits in early morning hours, but still closed deep in red.

A leading analyst said some recovery in the rupee also helped in improving the sentiments of the investors.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs430 to close at Rs9,041/share and Pakistan Tobacco rising Rs64.70 to finish at Rs2,323.90/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Attock Petroleum down Rs20.32 to close at Rs437.53/share, and Hinopak Motor falling Rs19.12 to close at Rs549.63/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 10.461 million shares.

The scrip gained Re0.12 to close at Rs5.47/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Maple Leaf, recording a turnover of 19.665 million shares, and losing Rs2.17 to end at Rs43.84/share.