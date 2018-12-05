close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

Rupee strengthens

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 5, 2018

The rupee closed marginally higher on Tuesday due to soft dollar demand from importers, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 137.79 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 137.84.

In the open market, the rupee also staged modest recovery on easy supply of the greenbacks. It gained 50 paisas to close at 138 against the dollar. Dealers said the rupee stuck in range-bound trading, as no major payments were due by the importers during the day.

