Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

IIUI OWA elected

National

ISLAMABAD: Subhe Nau panel successfully won the elections of Officers’ Welfare Association (OWA) at International Islamic University (IIU). The panel won all seven seats. Syed Asif Kamal was elected the president, Ayaz Ali vice president (Male), Nausheen Syed vice president (Female), Syed Naveed Ehtisham general secretary, Syed Muhammad Bilal Shah joint secretary (Male), Mariam Javed joint secretary (Female), Arslan Khursheed finance secretary, Ausaf Chaudhary cultural secretary and Nauman Awan was elected information secretary of the OWA.

