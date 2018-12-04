Punjab govt given deadline to decide fate of 56 companies

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government and Provincial Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid to raise the issue of functioning of 56 public sector companies in the cabinet meeting to decide their fate.

Mian Mehmoodur Rashid had moved the petition during the previous PML-N government when he was opposition leader in Punjab Assembly. Petitioner counsel Sheraz Zaka had submitted that the public sector companies were functioning in violation of the Article 140 of the Constitution and affected the functioning of local governments. He said that the 56 companies had made political appointments comprising provincial assembly members which should be declared in violation of the Public Sector Companies Rules 2013. After hearing the arguments, Justice Shahid Karim directed the minister to raise the issue before the cabinet whether the companies should continue functioning or else the court would decide the matter by December 7.