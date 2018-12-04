Deadlock on rigging probe persists

ISLAMABAD: Deadlock between the government and opposition on the terms of reference (ToRs) for the parliamentary committee probing the allegations of rigging in the general elections continues as the latter rejected the former’s proposals on Monday.

During a meeting of the sub-committee of the parliamentary committee to probe rigging allegations chaired by Shafqat Mehmood at the Parliament House, the government submitted its proposed ToRs to the opposition which focused on the question whether the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) managed to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

The government claimed that the opposition has sought time till December 13 to respond on the government-proposed ToRs. But the opposition rejected the claim saying that the government itself fixed the date of next meeting of the sub-committee.

The opposition also warned that if the way of the parliamentary committee was blocked then the option of protest is open which could go to any length.