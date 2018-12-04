SNGPL, SSGCL asked to slash theft, leakages

ISLASMABAD: The government has assigned two gas utilities--Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGCL)-- the task to slash thefts and leakages (UFG) by 5 percent each in next 5 years, Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.

Both the gas utilities have been given targets to bring down unaccounted for gas (UFG) by 01 percent each on annual basis, he added. In an exclusive interview with The News here on Sunday night, Ghulam Sarwar Khan the performance based postings in oil and gas giants would be ensured. He also hinted that the government would bring professionals and honest officers at top on all executive posts in public sector giants, including PSO, OGDCL, SNGPLS, SSGCL and others.

He said that the first phase of much-awaited multi-billion dollars Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was expected to become operational by 2020. “The UFG has gone up by 01 percent each in every year during the last five years rule of the PML-N led regime resulted into hiking of deficit up to Rs152 billion and now the government has decided to ensure reversal of the UFG by bringing it down in same manner. We have assigned targets to both the SSGCL and SNGPL to bring it down by both giants in next five years because Pakistan cannot afford losses in shape of UFG equivalent to Rs20 billion per annum basis,” the minister said.

He said that the UFG stood at 10.59 percent SNGPL and 13 percent in SSGCL and now directives were given to both gas sector utilities to bring it down by 01 percent by each on per annum basis so the accumulated target was to slash down the UFG by 10 percent in five years period. The 01 percent loss of the UFG stands at equivalent to Rs02 billion on per

annum basis.

The minister said that the SNGPL was advised to set up police force similar to that of SSGC for implementation of Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Ordinance, 2015. The DG (Gas), he said, has been entrusted to review progress of both companies on their UFG reduction plan with the directive to submit monthly/quarterly reports for perusal of minister which would also be published on website of the Ministry for public dissemination.

About TAPI project, the minister said that all pre-requisites were underway and the Ministry of Defense granted an NOC for route of the project as it would enter from Chaman border into Pakistan through Afghan province Heart, and Turkmenistan had established a company known as Turkmen Gas having 85 percent share and remaining shares possessed by Afghanistan, Pakistan and India by 05 percent by each of three countries. Afghanistan will get 500MMCFD gas, while Pakistan and India would get 1,325MMCFD gas by each through 56 inch pipeline with length of 1,620 kilometres under the TAPI project.

The minister said that the TAPI project was aimed at ensuring energy security for Pakistan for 25 years at a lower cost compared to the LNG. The heads of Terms of Host Government Agreement (HGA) between Pakistan and TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) have been negotiated and will be presented to the competent authority for final approval.

He said that the government signed an MoU with Russian giant GAZPROM to conduct feasibility study for offshore exploration and there were hopes that the country would be able to get desired reservoirs of oil and gas.

On Parco coastal refinery, the minister said that there was no deep conversion refinery in Pakistan at present and the first of its kind was being established through a joint venture between Parco and UAE for which 1, 811 acres of land handed over and ready for

civil work.

The finalisation of downstream oil refining and marketing policy has been underway and the objective of the policy formulation is to modernise, upgrade and increase domestic POL products. The initial meetings held with all stakeholders--oil industry, Ministry of Planning and Development as well as OGRA--said the minister and added that initial draft was prepared in this regard and shared with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for review and comments were awaited.

He said that efforts were under way for resolution of sui mining lease issue as consensus of federating units would be the way forward to solve it amicably. Dwelling upon the performance of first 100 days of the PTI government related to the Ministry of Petroleum, the minister said that the bidding of 10 blocks for exploration of oil and gas reserves were done as no bid round was held in last five years. Out of total 827,268 sqkm of sedimentary area, 230,164 sqkm area is being explored for reserves. The government, he said, decided to conduct round of bids after every six months.

The government brought down the GST on LPG from 17 percent to 10 percent and regulatory duty of Rs4,669 per metric ton (Rs55 per cylinder) was also abolished so the prices of LPG got reduced in domestic market, added the minister.

On reconstitution of the Board of Directors of companies under control of the Petroleum Division, he said that the boards would be comprised of ex-officio and private sector members in order to ensure transparency in working of public sector companies.

The minister said that the development of model production sharing agreement and offshore exploration and production rules were framed in first 100 days of the government and shared with concerned stakeholders for comments before its finalisation.

He said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exchanged MoU for establishment of oil refinery which was forwarded to Balochistan for getting approval of the provincial cabinet. He said that the KSA also made commitment of $3 billion on deferred oil payments for helping Islamabad to overcome its balance of payment problems.