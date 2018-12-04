Guests at UAE Day reception discuss Pak politicking

ISLAMABAD: The guests at the National Day reception of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted by its Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi on Monday discussed close brotherly ties between Pakistan and that country and its unprecedented progress in various departments of life.

They eulogised the global image of the UAE that it has attained under the present leadership of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Muhammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. The reception had exclusive distinction as it was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javaid Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and about half a dozen federal ministers and political leaders belonging to different political parties while Chief of Protocol Murad Janjua represented the Foreign Office.

Ambassadors/high commissioners of Arab and Muslim countries and important capitals also attended it in large number. The guests kept discussing political situation prevailing in the country. COAS General Qamar Javaid Bajwa, who turns up in diplomatic receptions rarely told this scribe in brief chat that Kartarpur Corridor has been opened in respect of Sikh’s religious call as they will also be provided more comfort on soil of Pakistan. The General was in a pleasant disposition. CAS Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan while talking to The News briefly said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has planned to get the fifth generation multi-role plans in due period of time, and it will not be in far off time.

He reminded that the PAF is fully capable of defending motherland’s airs. Most of the guests were critical of the policies and actions of the incumbent government in Pakistan, and they were of the view that every passing day is brining bad news for the common man.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi, in his address, said that this year of celebrations of reunification day of the UAE is coinciding with the “Year of Zayed” the centenary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, renowned for his wisdom and vision, his role and his policies in building the country and its development and leading it on the path towards a prosperous future. He reminded that the UAE under its wise leadership remained focused on promotion of the principles of happiness, tolerance, social development and innovation, through its active approach and openness in diplomacy which resulted the UAE Passport ranked first and most powerful in world by having access to 167 countries without prior visa.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi said that it is pleasure to share the pride that the UAE has a society conjoins more than 200 nationalities with 1.6 million Pakistani nationals living with peace and respect and contributing in the development and prosperity of the UAE. “ On this historic occasion, I would like to commend the bilateral relations and unique friendship that withstood various tests and the scope of our cooperation kept expanding with the passage of time covering various fields, These ties are based on the principles of cooperation and mutual respect and have reached the level of strategic partnership between the two countries and peoples in recent years,” Ambassador Hamad Obaid Zanubi added.

He recalled that since his assignment here in Islamabad as head of the mission, he has tried to give an impetus to the bilateral relations which was established by none other than Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, based on deeply rooted in strong political, religious, cultural and economic links. He said that the most recent twice visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE and warm welcome by its leadership reflects the upcoming horizons of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan acted as the chief guest and highlighted the ties between Pakistan and the UAE. Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhary, Amir Mahmood Kayani, Sheharyar Afridi, Naeemul Haq, Zulfi Bukhari, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and PML-N leader Senator General Salahuddin Tirmazi were conscious among the guests. Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Said Al-Maliky stayed in the reception till last.