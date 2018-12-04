Court bails out alleged kidnapper

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Monday granted bail to an accused charged with kidnapping of Syed Badshah, owner of Arman Plaza in Mardan district. A single bench of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth issued the release order of Sherzada on bail after hearing arguments from both sides. During hearing, Sahibzada Asadullah, counsel for the accused, stated that the police did not follow the proper legal procedure of identification parade of the accused.