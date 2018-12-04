close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Cache of arms recovered in Orakzai

National

December 4, 2018

KALAYA: The security forces foiled a terror bid and recovered arms and ammunition buried at a deserted place in the limits of lower parts Orakzai tribal district, official sources said.

They said the security forces officials had received tip-off that some unidentified miscreants had buried huge quantity weapons and incendiary materials near Fayyaz village which could have been used in major terror related incidents.

Acting on the tip-off, the security forces officials reached the spot and recovered arms and

ammunition buried deep underground.The officials seized one improvised explosive device, five mortar shells, two artillery hand-grenade, 25 60 mm ammunition bomb, one RPG7 bomb, four detonators, 21 meter safety fuses, six kilograms of explosive materials, and one bomb.

