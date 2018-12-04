Cricket tournament for Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan on Monday announced to hold Cricket League for the registered Afghan refugees, especially those living in the Afghan refugee camps across the province.

Speaking at a news conference, he said the tournament would start from December 5 and continue till December 10. He said that 70 percent of the residents of the refugee camps were youth, saying cricket had gained unprecedented popularity among the Afghans.

The official added the final of the tournament would be played at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar where Senior Minister Atif Khan would be the chief guest. The Afghan commissioner said the tournament was being arranged with the financial support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). He said 10 teams would take part in the tournament.

He said the UNHCR was funding 105 schools in the 43 refugee camps where 390,000 registered Afghans were living. The painting and essay writing competitions would also be arranged during the tournament.