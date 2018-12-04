FBR postings

ISLAMABAD: In a major decision, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday posted Ms Seema Shakil as Member Inland Revenue (Operation) and Hamid Ateeq Sarwar as Member IR (Policy).

The move shows the government’s confidence, for time being, in FBR Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, as earlier there were reports that he might also be replaced. The FBR on last Friday posted out five members from its fold so now they made two key appointments by placing two best officers into the fold of tax machinery. “At a time when the FBR has been facing a shortfall of over Rs100 billion, it will be a challenging situation for the newly appointed members to perform according to their best abilities,” said one top official of the FBR. He said they would have to put their act together for achieving the desired target of Rs4,398 billion for the current fiscal year.