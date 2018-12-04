close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

Man, nephew electrocuted in Batkhela

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 4, 2018

BATKHELA: A man and his nephew were electrocuted when they were fixing water pump in the mountainous Agra area of Batkhela on Monday. It was learnt that one Hameedullah and his nephew Gul Rahman were busy correcting technical fault in a water pump fixed at the well in the home when they came in contact with the naked live wire. As a result, both received severe electric shocks and fell into the well and instantly expired. The bodies were shifted to Batkhela hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

