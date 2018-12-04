Transvestite gang-raped

NOWSHERA: A transgender person was allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped at Rashakai here on Monday.

Wara, whose real name is Shehzad, while recording her statement, told the police that she was going home along with her fellow performer Shabana (Adil) after performing at a party in Mardan.

According to Wara, six people riding three motorbikes intercepted them on the Fazlehaq College Road and took her along on their motorbikes by force, leaving her companion behind. Wara added that she was taken to fields in Rashakai and was gang-raped by the six rapists.

She identified two of the assailants as Asad and Luqman while the rest were unknown to her.The police sent Wara to the District Headquarters Hospital for a medico-legal examination where authorities confirmed the gang-rape. The Risalpur Police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused after registering a case.