Tue Dec 04, 2018
Doctors warn of protest if demands not met

National

December 4, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has warned of launching a protest campaign if their demands were not met within a week.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, PDA president Dr Amir Taj said that the Post-Graduate Medical Institute had inducted trainee medical officers after they qualified FCPS-I. He said they started training in the institute on the condition to offer stipend to them. He said the training was ended as the stipend was not paid to TMOs.

Accompanied by the PDA general secretary Dr Alamgir Khan, Dr Qazi Amjad, Dr Abdul Wahid, Dr Aamir Kamran, and others, he said the provincial government was indifferent towards the matter. The PDA chief said the training of TMOs has been ended due to non-payment of stipend. He termed it a matter of shame for the government.Dr Amir Taj said that being a representative body of doctors, PDA would not remain silent over the issue.

