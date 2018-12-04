close
December 4, 2018
IHC asks how Zulfi went abroad while on ECL: Summons NAB investigation officer along with inquiry record

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
December 4, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the NAB investigation officer along with the inquiry record against Special Assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari. A division bench of the court, comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, resumed hearing of Bukhari’s petition seeking expulsion of his name from the ECL. Bukhari’s counsel argued that putting his client on the Exist Control List (ECL) was a violation of his rights and urged the court to suspend the interior ministry’s notification in this regard. He requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to return his travelling documents. Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that it was not talk show.

