Fawad to speak at IISS

LONDON: In the first ministerial address of the Imran Khan government in the United Kingdom, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will share the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government’s vision for 'Naya' Pakistan at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on Wednesday.

Following general elections on 25 July 2018, Pakistan’s established parties were defeated by Imran Khan’s PTI. The election marked only the second time that a civilian government in Pakistan had completed its five-year term and transferred power to another elected government. Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister Imran Khan promised a ‘new’ Pakistan amid domestic economic and political challenges, and souring relations with Afghanistan, India and the United States.

As it crosses its first 100-days in office, the minister will be sharing his thoughts on what are the major priorities for the Imran Khan government and how will it seek to mitigate its challenges and maximise its opportunities.