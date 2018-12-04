Facebook cooperation sought to counter hate speech

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday sought cooperation from Facebook to counter hate speech and boost E-commerce in Pakistan.

The minister had a meeting with Simon Milner, Vice President of Public Policy Facebook. He emphasised the need for formal collaboration to explore the avenues of cooperation with Facebook to promote commerce and business activities in Pakistan.

Fawad said that it was encouraging to find out that “we share common grounds to deal with hate speech and related content that leads to violence n the society”. “We believe in the freedom of expression and free speech,” he added. “Our only concern is to defy hate speech and blasphemous content that incites violence,” he said.

Simon Milner underlined the need for coordination between the government of Pakistan and Facebook to encourage freedom of expression and create a safe environment. Facebook is a global platform that gives more than two billion people globally the opportunity to connect and share.

“We have clear rules against hate speech and content that has the potential to incite violence, and share the same commitment to remove such content in Pakistan, and globally,” he explained.