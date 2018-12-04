Cricket league for Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: The first ever Afghan Cricket League will roll into action from Wednesday (tomorrow) here at the Peshawar Sports Complex, said Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan.

Speaking at a news conference, Abbas said that the league would be played simultaneously at all the camps for Afghan refugees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He added that the league was being sponsored by the UNHCR to involve the Afghan youth living in the camps as refugees in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu and Charsadda.

The official said the opening match would be played at the Peshawar Sports Complex on December 5.Abbas said the organisation of the event was aimed at involving the youth in healthy and productive activities. A total of 10 teams will participate in the league.