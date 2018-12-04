Diamond, Hawks in final

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club and Islamabad Hawks sailed into the final of the prestigious NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here on Monday.

Diamond defeated Classic Club by 52 runs in the first semi-final played at the Diamond Ground with Shahzad Azam Rana hitting a polished unbeaten 85-ball 92. Sohail Ahmed scored brilliant 63. Speedster Muhammad Nadim claimed four wickets for giving away 65 runs. Classic Club managed only 173 in 35.2 overs.

In the second semi-final, Essco Club collapsed to fine bowling by Hawks’ spinner Zameer Abbasi (5-20) and leggie Farmanullah Khan (4-17). Hawks defeated Essco by 60 runs.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Diamond Club 225-8 in 40 overs (Shahzad Azam Rana 92 not out, Sohail Ahmed 63, Sajawal Riaz 36; Muhammad Nadim 4-65). Classic Club 173 in 35.2 overs (Rohail Nazir 64, Ishfaq Ali 41, Haroon Wahid 25; Muhammad Nadim 4-39, Zainul Abadin 3-41, Shayan Shaikh 1-22, Mudassar Ali 1-29).

At Marghazar Ground: Islamabad Hawks 159 in 36.4 overs (Hassan Nasir 53, Kamran Riaz 46, Farmanullah Khan 16; Asghar Ali 5-24, Ali Salman 2-38, Muhammad Ilyas 1-22). Essco Club 99 in 24.4 overs (Ali Salman 46, Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 25; Zameer Abbasi 5-20, Farmanullah Khan 4-17, Rashid Khan 1-26).