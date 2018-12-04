Australia can replace India as top Test side

DUBAI: Australia could top the ICC Test rankings at the end of their Test series against India — the current No 1 team — if they manage to attain a 4-0 result. Should they achieve that, India will go down to third, fractionally behind England, who are currently in second place with 108 rating points.

Australia are currently ranked fifth, tied on 102 rating points with New Zealand, while India have 116. Australia’s position could change once the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and New Zealand concludes, with a draw or a Pakistan win pushing Australia up to fourth.

India have been No 1 in Tests since October 2016, when they got the top spot after a victory against New Zealand at Eden Gardens. The 25 months they have spent as No 1 is India’s longest-ever reign at the top. Drawing a solitary Test in the upcoming series will keep India at No 1.

A drawn series will mean India lose two rating points to be on 114, but they’ll remain the top-ranked team. India will remain on 116 rating points if they win the series by a one-Test margin, and increase their tally if they win by more. Sweeping the series 4-0 will mean India rise to 120 rating points, with the possibility that Australia could sink to No 6.