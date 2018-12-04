Lyon’s role as important as pacemen’s: Hazlewood

ADELAIDE: Australia’s cha-nces of thriving against India this summer will rest as much upon the capacity of Nathan Lyon to restrain the touring team’s talented batting line-up as on the ability of the “big three” of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to attack them.

Entering a home Test series without the prolific run-making ability of Steven Smith and David Warner, both dominant performers against India at home during their last Australian visit in 2014-15, the capacity of the home side’s world-class bowling attack to cover for any resultant lack of runs will be pivotal to the outcome.

But while Starc, vice-captain Hazlewood and Cummins have been, as is customary, tapered precisely towards the first Test of the season at Adelaide Oval from Thursday, it will be the complementary work of Lyon that will have a major bearing on whether or not the pacemen can sustain the level of speed, accuracy and hostility that so comprehensively undid England in 2017-18.

That series was noteworthy for the collective way in which Australia’s bowlers hunted Joe Root’s men, and for how Lyon not only contributed to the flow of wickets, but cut down the runs so comprehensively — delivering an economy rate of 2.36 per over for 260.1 overs, more than 60 more than any other Australian bowler — that the pacemen benefited from attempts to lash out.

“He’s the key for me with the four of us, you have Starcy who bowls shorter spells and sometimes Patty too so to have Nath, it even worked well two weeks ago when we played the shield game,” Hazlewood said.

“Nathan pretty much bowled from one end after the new ball and we filtered through from the other end, it’s hard to get a fun off him and he takes wickets, it’s good to have that down the other end and he makes that group what it is.

“That was the key last year, the partnerships. We always talk about batting in partnerships. The way we bowled it wasn’t about any individual, we all took 20 wickets plus the whole summer. Partnerships are a big one for us, always bowling for the guys following you. We’re all leaders in our own right.”

One of the few occasions when a side has got on top of Lyon was during the fateful tour of South Africa earlier this year, where they were successful in taking him for 3.23 an over while seldom getting out in the process. The cumulative effect of this pressure release on the quicks was to be seen as the series wore on, leading the tourists to look evermore desperately for reverse swing in the absence of any wickets for Lyon.