Iran keen to restore peace in Afghanistan: Qasemi

TEHRAN:Tehran has taken a clear stance on Afghanistan and also on the issue of peace in the neighbouring country, spokesman for Iran 's Foreign Ministry announced here on Monday.

Afghan government is well-aware of Iran 's stabilizing role in that country, Spokesman Bahram Qasemi told reporters during his weekly press conference in Tehran. Asked whether Kabul had officially called on Tehran to help settle the Afghan crisis, Qasemi said that Iran was keen on establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan and would offer any kind of help to that country to stabilize the situation there.

Talking of the Geneva peace talks on Afghanistan, Qasemi said Iran supported different processes under the leadership of Afghan government and the presence of other groups in that country.

In line with bringing peace to Afghanistan, Iran is ready to continue giving its help to its neighbour, even more than the past, the spokesman added. About Irans role in settlement of peace in Afghanistan, Qasemi said that the two countries have had talks on the issue, and several meetings were held in Geneva. The process [of talks] will continue, he noted. Touching upon the US allegations against Iran, Qasemi said that Washington had always been making accusations against Tehran.